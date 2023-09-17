Forks down? ASU football logo used during UA game by Pac-12 Network

You know we couldn't get through the last season of the Pac-12 as we know it without at least one more embarrassing mix-up involving the two desert rivals.

It happens often on national broadcasts of Arizona or Arizona State games, when an announcer mixes up the schools' nicknames. But Saturday's faux pas came courtesy of the Pac-12 Networks, who should know better.

A sharp-eyed viewer (and Arizona fan) from a Salt Lake City TV station noted that on Arizona's first possession against UTEP in Tucson, the down-and-distance graphic used an ASU pitchfork logo rather than something related to the Wildcats.

Our own conference (on life support) disrespects the Arizona Wildcats by putting that abomination of a pitchfork graphic on the field??#BearDown pic.twitter.com/u8hzmelRLm — Dan Spindle KSL (@DanSpindleKSL) September 17, 2023

The mistake was short-lived, but it certainly wasn't a vote of confidence from the network of the Conference of Champions, even if it is falling apart at the seams.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: No respect: Pac-12 uses ASU football logo at start of UA broadcast