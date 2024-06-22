Forgotten Real Madrid starlet on the radars of newly-promoted La Liga club

Real Valladolid were one of the first teams to secure promotion to the top flight this past season, thanks to a brilliant campaign that saw them finish second in La Liga 2.

As Valladolid prepare for the rigours of the top flight, the team has already started looking out for reinforcements in the market.

Real Valladolid eyeing Reinier Jesus

According to Mundo Deportivo, one of the players Real Valladolid are targeting ahead of the new season is Reinier Jesus.

Formerly of the prestigious Flamengo youth academy, Reinier is coming on the back of a season-long loan spell at Frosinone, where he scored two goals in 22 matches.

Having failed to prove himself at Real Madrid, Reinier doesn’t appear to have any future at the Santiago Bernabeu even though his contract does not expire until 2026.

On the exit ramp. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Real Valladolid would ideally be looking for a loan move for the Brazilian starlet, as part of their plans to enhance the ranks in the creative department.

Ronaldo Nazario to play a key role

The report adds that Real Valladolid president Ronaldo Nazario will play a key role in facilitating the transfer of Reinier Jesus.

The iconic former Brazilian forward, who has legendary status at Real Madrid, has an excellent relationship with Florentino Perez.

Ronaldo is expected to utilise that synergy to fast-track the negotiations between the two sides, the outcome of which could see Reinier moving to Valladolid next season.

For their part, Real Madrid do not have any problem in sending Reinier on yet another loan deal. However, it is about time the club explore ways to permanently offload the former Borussia Dortmund star.

To that end, Real Madrid will be hoping to add a permanent buy clause in Reinier’s deal to Valladolid.