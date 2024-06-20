Forgotten Real Madrid starlet aims to succeed at club – ‘It’s my main objective’

Reinier Jesus is a bit of a forgotten man at Real Madrid as the Brazilian attacking midfielder is yet to make his debut for the club four years after his signing.

The 22-year-old was roped in from Flamengo back in January 2020 with great hopes that he would follow in the footsteps of Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes, but it has not come to be.

Reinier was sent out on a two-year loan spell to Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2020, but failed spectacularly in Germany. Upon return, he was shipped out to Girona where he struggled to make an impact as well.

Reinier joined Italian minnows Frosinone on loan last summer and made a decent start but ultimately fizzled out.

Reinier still eager to make it big at Real Madrid

Now set to return to Real Madrid, Reinier is determined to turn things around and succeed at the Santiago Bernabeu, even though reports suggest that Los Blancos are considering parting ways with him.

“Without a doubt, my biggest target now is Real Madrid, because it’s the club that gave me confidence. It’s my main objective, but, of course, step by step and with a lot of hard work,” he said in an interview with Globoesporte (h/t AS).

“Real Madrid is my main objective. After that, we’ll think calmly, little by little. Then, God willing, the national team could come.”

Reinier Jesus dreams of succeeding at Madrid. (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

When asked if he was thinking about a move to Brazil in the summer, Reinier replied, saying:

“My head is in Real Madrid from now on. Later, when the transfer market opens, we will see what my employer and my father decide about this matter. My goal is to look for the best for me as well.

“In all honesty: I haven’t thought about it (returning to Brazil) yet. I will think about it more calmly in a month with my family and my employer. But I can’t rule anything out. Everything is possible in the world of football, but it’s not on my mind.”

Reinier also praised Real Madrid chief scout Juni Calafat, claiming that he was in regular contact with him during the loan spell and was constantly motivating him.

“This year was very good. I was always in contact with Juni (Calafat), who is the person I talk to the most there. After every game, he sent me comments on the game and congratulated me.

“Those of us who are on loan feel valued, we feel important because we know that everyone in Spain is watching us, seeing what we are doing right and wrong. This is very important for me, to continue with the same dedication.”

Reinier also pointed out how the likes of Vinicius and Rodrygo have laid out the roadmap for him to follow, saying:

“Vini and Rodrygo are a mirror for me and for everyone. But of course everyone has their own career and their own rhythm. They advanced faster, and I’m working to get to where I want to be and where I can be.

“I keep that thought: everyone has their own time and their own career. If it’s not faster, you have to work to get to where you can and reach the high level, which is very important. I am always in contact with them.

“We are always together when I am in Spain. I always go to Vini’s house. We are a group that already has a connection. A light connection. They are great players and great friends.”