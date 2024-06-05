Forgotten man departs PSG after two appearances in four seasons

Alexandre Letellier (33) arrived at Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer back in the summer of 2020. Four years later, he is set to depart the club, having played just two games during his time with Les Parisiens, accumulating a mere 17 minutes of playing time.

Letellier was brought to the club with the intention of fulfilling a backup role. He has been third in the pecking order for much of his time at PSG and this season, he found himself as the fourth choice, behind Gianluigi Donnarumma, Arnau Tenas and Keylor Navas.

His last minutes for the club came in a late cameo appearance during the final day of the 2022/23 season, during which Les Parisiens lost 3-2 against Clermont Foot, before lifting their second successive Ligue 1 title. His only other appearance for PSG came on the final day of the 2021/22 season, in a 5-0 victory over FC Metz.

It was Letellier who first announced his PSG departure, stating that he would not be renewing his deal, meaning that he would be available on a free transfer this summer.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle