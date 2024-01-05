The forgotten £40m man whose injury derailed Mikel Arteta's Arsenal masterplan

Jurrien Timber suffered a serious knee injury 50 minutes into the season - Getty Images/Clive Mason

The injuries suffered by Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey have derailed Mikel Arteta’s plans to evolve his team into a more “unpredictable” force, the Arsenal manager has said.

Arsenal bought Timber from Ajax last summer in a deal worth up to £39 million but the Dutch international played only 50 minutes of the opening league game of the season before suffering a serious knee injury.

Partey, meanwhile, has played only four Premier League matches this season as a result of a significant thigh problem.

Both Timber and Partey were central to Arteta’s plans to evolve his team this campaign, with the Arsenal manager saying on Friday that supporters have only seen a tiny glimpse of his strategy.

“It was a huge blow,” said Arteta of Timber, who is still a long way from returning to action as he continues to recover from surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament.

“Everyone could see from day one what he was going to bring to the team. The versatility, the quality, the leadership. And an ability that we did not have in the backline.

“It was a huge blow, as well, losing Thomas. We had other plans as well with him, to become very versatile and unpredictable in our way of playing. We have not had them and that is difficult.

“We have them in the building, which is a joy. But we have not had them on the field as much as we wanted.”

Partey's thigh problem has limited him to only four league appearances this season - Getty Images/Stuart MacFarlane

Timber had started the first game of the season at left-back, with Partey playing as a right-back who also drifted into central midfield.

Arsenal’s attack has not been as effective as it was last year and Arteta said he wants his team to become more “unpredictable”. He also suggested, however, that it is difficult to find this unpredictability without certain key members of his squad.

“It will depend on the players that we have available,” said Arteta, whose side host Liverpool in the FA Cup this weekend. “We have to play to the strengths of the players, that is the first thing.

“I don’t want players to do things that they don’t feel comfortable doing. That is the first principle that we have to apply. Play everybody to their strengths - we have some really good players, and we will win matches for sure.”

On Timber’s potential return date, Arteta added: “Unfortunately, that’s a very long-term injury. He is doing really well but he is still far from being fit to train with the team. We don’t expect him back anytime soon.”

Partey is also “far from training with the team”, which is why he was not selected by Ghana for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

Telegraph Sport reported this week that Arsenal are plotting a move for another Ajax defender, teenager Jorrel Hato, who would provide more versatility and technical quality in the backline. Any move is much more likely to materialise in the summer window, however.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.