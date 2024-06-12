Forgotten £35m Liverpool man set for CHAMPIONSHIP free transfer

Former Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is poised for a return to England, just one year after leaving the club.

After joining the Reds in August 2017 from rivals Arsenal in a £35-million deal, the versatile player, who is still only 30 years old, left the Reds last summer on a free transfer and joined Turkish Süper Liga side Besiktas.

However, after a mixed season, the Istanbul-based side already appear ready to part ways with the former England man, according to a report in Turkish media.

During his stint with Besiktas, Chamberlain made 30 appearances in official matches, contributing four goals and one assist.

Despite his efforts, sources within the club have reportedly revealed that he has not met expectations, prompting Besiktas to consider selling him at a heavily discounted price.

A free transfer could even be a possibility, given his inflated salary, believed to be approximately £2.2 million per season, according to the BBC.

Sheffield United interested in Oxlade-Chamberlain

Chamberlain's move to Besiktas was initially seen as an opportunity to revitalise his career following an injury-plagued six years at Liverpool.

However, the Turkish adventure has not gone as planned, and a return to England now seems likely.

The experienced midfielder is reportedly open to the prospect of returning to England, with Sheffield United showing keen interest in acquiring his services.

The Blades are looking to strengthen their squad following their relegation back to the Championship and believe that the former England international could add valuable experience and depth to their midfield options.

The prospect of Chamberlain's return to England will be of particular interest to Liverpool fans, who have fond memories, particularly of his early time at Anfield.

In his first few seasons with the club, the midfielder played a crucial role in Liverpool's domestic and European successes before injuries hampered his progress and he became a bit-part player.

Nonetheless, he managed to make 146 appearances across six seasons, contributing 18 goals and 15 assists.

