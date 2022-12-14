'We forgot this man is (a) top 3 RB in the country.' Reactions to TreVeyon Henderson injury

Ohio State football will be another man down during its College Football Playoff run.

After tweeting that he had been playing through a fracture and torn ligament in his left foot after the Buckeyes' loss to Michigan, TreVeyon Henderson confirmed to The Dispatch that he will have surgery on the foot and miss No. 4 Ohio State's Peach Bowl appearance against No. 1 Georgia.

As much as I wanted to finish out the season with my brothers, I know god have bigger and better plans for me! Its always light at the end of the tunnel, be back better than ever.. 🙏🏽 #KeepGoing — TreVeyon Henderson (@TreVeyonH4) December 13, 2022

"As much as I wanted to finish out the season with my brothers, I know god have bigger and better plans for me," Henderson tweeted Tuesday. "(It's) always light at the end of the tunnel, be back better than ever."

Ohio State football news: Sign up for the Ohio State Sports Insider text group with Dispatch reporters

TreVeyon Henderson to have surgery: Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson to have foot surgery, miss College Football Playoff

In 2022, Henderson recorded 571 rushing yards with six touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per touch.

Ohio State will take on Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here's how fans, teammates and former Ohio State players reacted to Henderson's announcement Tuesday night.

Ohio State RB Miyan Williams: 'Small thing to a giant brotha'

Small thing to a giant brotha 🤞🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/J7643MUk5X — “Chop” 🐶 (@Miyannnn3) December 14, 2022

Here's what TreVeyon Henderson looks like when he's healthy

Reminder of what TreVeyon Henderson is when he is healthy

pic.twitter.com/K1f1GYrOE0 — The Victory Bell (@VictoryBellOSU) December 13, 2022

Chimdi Chekwa: 'Gotta show love to a guy that have it everything he could'

TreVeyon Henderson played the season hurt. Gotta show love to a guy that they gave it everything he could. Pray everything goes well with surgery & recovery 🙏🏽 — Chimdi Chekwa (@ChimChek) December 14, 2022

Could a healthy TreVeyon Henderson be a top three RB in the country?

It’s crazy we forgot this man is top 3 RB in the country. Come back, dominate, get paiddd https://t.co/FJ8Csdat0t — Sean (@MicHS_0) December 13, 2022

Both Jaxon Smith-Njigba and TreVeyon Henderson? 'Injuries suck'

Prior to the season, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and TreVeyon Henderson were WR1 and RB1 for Ohio State. The Buckeyes will be without both of them in the College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 1 Georgia.



Injuries suck. https://t.co/uPzPCzzXzr — Josh Poloha (@JorshP) December 13, 2022

Ohio State RB Evan Pryor spent his evening trolling a Buckeye fan

Ohio State football's 2022 schedule

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: TreVeyon Henderson injury ends his Ohio State football season