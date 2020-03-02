All is forgiven? Hamlin jabs at Larson after on-track run-in at Fontana

Golfing buddies. Shopping buddies. Still buddies?

It appears that way judging by Denny Hamlin’s post on social media that was a reference to his on-track collision with Kyle Larson during Sunday’s Auto Club 400 in the NASCAR Cup Series.

But if you had Larson in your Fantasy Live lineup you weren’t smiling. His day was ruined after the incident, despite having a car that was strong in practices and qualifying.