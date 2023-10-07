Forget talent; Alabama football took a win from TAMU on resilience and guts | Goodbread

COLLEGE STATION, Tx. − A lot went wrong for Alabama football on Saturday at Texas A&M.

The scoreboard, somehow, didn't.

Snags and mishaps and bad luck that were supposed to doom this team, especially on the road against the SEC West's top contenders, didn't.

Alabama 26, Texas A&M 20.

And you can chalk this one up as much to the Crimson Tide's resilience and guts as you can its talent or its coaches' play-calling.

HIGHLIGHTS: Alabama football vs. Texas A&M score: Live updates from Week 6

SABAN VS ASSISTANTS: How Alabama legend has fared against his own coaching tree

Some of these obstacles, with the regular season now at the halfway mark, are to be expected at this point; ugly pieces of this team's DNA that might occasionally fade, but more often reside on the surface.

The Crimson Tide's offensive line, for instance, failed to show any consistency as a run-blocking unit and continued to be a lineup experiment that shook up the ingredients yet again (redshirt sophomore Jaeden Roberts, a Houston native who made his first career start in front of a home-state crowd). Nothing new there. Penalties? Don't get coach Nick Saban started.

But somehow, without a run game, enough plays were made by a passing attack under tremendous strain to escape Kyle Field with a crucial road victory. Somehow, with yellow flags flying overhead, the job still got done.

There was an ugly Jalen Milroe interception over the middle of the field in the third quarter, but its impact was immediately erased when freshman safety Caleb Downs recorded an interception of his own immediately thereafter.

How about the lost fumble by Jermaine Burton in the fourth quarter? The Crimson Tide responded to that with a three-and-out defensive stand followed by a blocked field goal attempt.

Then there were the more random setbacks.

Mid-way through the second quarter, the Crimson Tide's Will Reichard found himself punting from his own end zone, and he's not the punter. In replacing the injured James Burnip, Reichard punted just fine.

There was a harrowing injury to Malachi Moore, UA's best defensive player to date this season, who needed to drape both arms around trainers to get off the field with no weight on his right leg. That problem — and it was a big one — Alabama found a way to overcome as well.

If Saban was looking for this team's intestinal fortitude to surface, it did so at the perfect time and in the perfect place. A Crimson Tide defensive line that seems more menacing by the week clinched the victory with back-to-back sacks in the fourth quarter, the second of which forced an intentional grounding penalty in the TAMU end zone, resulting in a safety and a much-needed two-score lead for UA, it's first two-score lead of the game with under six minutes remaining.

Winning on pure talent, without summoning an iron will when circumstances get difficult, isn't something this Alabama team can expect to do on a regular basis.

But on this day, in the most hostile road environment it's faced this season, an iron will was there.

And in the end, the scoreboard showed it.

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23 and the Talkin' Tide podcast. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Forget talent; Alabama took a win from TAMU on resilience and guts