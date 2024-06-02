Forget ‘Signore Ancelotti’, only ‘Don Carlo’ will do after another Champions League triumph

Carlo Ancelotti immerses himself only in stockpiling silverware - PA/Mike Egerton

Carlo Ancelotti seems somehow sculpted for nights as these, with the tumult of a Champions League final drawing little more than the arch of an eyebrow or the mainlining of a packet of mints. Only in the fevered aftermath of this doughty, panic-free victory at Wembley did he allow the emotion to engulf him, making a beeline for the Real Madrid stands to share a hug with his wife Mariann. Leaders of his stature typically shrug off individual accolades on nights of pure joy for their teams, but this was one achievement that demanded to be not just relished, but revered. Five European Cups, two more than any other manager in history? Forget “Signore Ancelotti”. Now only “Don Carlo” will do.

“He’s not a social media coach,” said Jose Mourinho of the man who succeeded him in 2013, for the first of his two stints at Real. “He’s a proper coach.” In truth, he is both. A photograph of Ancelotti toasting his fourth Champions League glory, with shades on and a huge cigar clamped between his teeth, became a sensation with his millions of Instagram followers. Now at 64, with a quintet of triumphs, his ageless cool shows no sign of diminishing. Eschewing controversy or attention-seeking, he immerses himself only in stockpiling silverware.

Ancelotti now has five Champions League trophies in his collection - Getty Images/Ian MacNicol

Ancelotti boasts a truly pan-European CV, as the only manager to have won titles in each of the continent’s top five leagues. But it is the Champions League that cements his legend, with this win over Borussia Dortmund the ultimate validation of the pragmatism that is his signature. As usual, there were no histrionics. When Dani Carvajal produced the header to propel Real to La Decimoquinta, their record-extending 15th coronation as Kings of Europe, he resisted even a smile, saving any emotion until the end. It is this equilibrium that enables his players to perform so nervelessly in games of the greatest magnitude.

His popularity is self-evident, with his players tossing him high into the air after the trophy presentation. In decades past, the Real Madrid job was nothing more than a short-term enrichment strategy for managers, with many lasting mere months before a restless Florentino Perez fired them. But Ancelotti has forged a dynasty in two acts at the Bernabeu. While his first spell did not exactly end in failure – Real finished on 92 points in La Liga in 2015, having won the Champions League the previous year – his second has reached staggering heights, with the Italian transforming a once-disparate collection of egos into an all-conquering whole.

It was instructive to hear Ancelotti talk, as the tickertape swirled around him, of Real as a “family”. He means it literally, given that his son Davide works as his assistant. It is a formidable combination: in the improbable semi-final win over Bayern Munich, it was Davide’s insistence on sending on Joselu as a substitute that inspired the late comeback. He did not seem too enamoured of his father’s handling on this final either, springing up from the bench to question his decisions. In any other context, it might look like a dynamic doomed to fail. And yet together the Ancelottis have brought home the ultimate prize twice in three years.

Ancelotti's son, Davide (left), works as his assistant at Real Madrid - PA/Nick Potts

In retrospect, it is barely believable that as recently as 2021, Ancelotti was leading a crushingly mediocre Everton team to 10th in the Premier League. Were those bleak 18 months at Goodison Park, coinciding with the pandemic, just some strange fever dream? If ever Ancelotti feels inclined to update his memoir, Quiet Leadership, he might care to dwell on how he went so seamlessly from answering questions about Sean Dyche before an away day at Burnley to lifting the most coveted prize in club football. By any standard, it has been the road less travelled.

But Ancelotti, as befitting an epicurean with a discerning taste in Tuscan reds, has always been a manager of the rarest vintage. He proved it long ago with his two Champions League medals at Milan, where he would ensure that players ate at the training ground not in a canteen but in a proper restaurant, complete with ageing waiters who would set everyone at ease with their seen-it-all wisdom. It is the same energy that Ancelotti transmits from the touchline. Memorably, when Everton completed a 5-4 Cup victory over Tottenham, he did nothing more dramatic than blow on his cup of piping-hot tea.

Again at Wembley, he was a study in preternatural calm. While Dortmund threatened to shred his best-laid plans with their first-half bombardment, Ancelotti betrayed no hint of anxiety, merely trusting in his players to deliver under maximum stress. Throughout his career, he has earned a reputation for never being a ranter or a screamer. He is positively mellow when set against the jittery antics of Pep Guardiola. The attitude works wonders for the singular strain of a final, allowing players such as Vinicius Jnr to flourish when it matters most. Stoic to the end, he was at a loss to describe what it all meant. “It seems normal, but it’s not normal,” he shrugged, with that wry grin of his. Truly, there could be no finer tribute to Don Carlo, the figure who has made the extraordinary look routine.

