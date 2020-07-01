Forget protein shakes, Viktor Hovland once consumed six energy drinks

Bryson DeChambeau made headlines on Tuesday in Detroit by revealing a diet that includes six protein shakes a day.

Viktor Hovland couldn’t imagine that kind of calorie intake, saying, “That’s getting after it.” But Hovland does know what it’s like to consume six energy drinks in a night.

He did just that during a 16-hour drive from Fort Worth, Texas, to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, two weeks ago.

“I finished on Sunday and I just wanted to get to Hilton Head right away, so I literally drove through the night,” Hovland said. “… I probably drank like six Red Bulls.”

Hovland admitted the decision “wasn’t very smart,” but he’s managed to safely drive some 3,000 miles over four different PGA Tour stops. He started the trek in his Lexus RC F driving from his home in Stillwater, Oklahoma, to Colonial, where he tied for 23rd. He shared 21st the next week at Harbour Town before heading north some 14 hours for the Travelers in Cromwell, Connecticut, where he tied for 11th.

Now, after another 10-plus-hour drive to Detroit, Hovland is looking for his fourth straight top-25 finish. This week he became the first Norwegian-born player to crack the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Hovland’s road trip is slated to continue next week to Dublin, Ohio, where he plans to play both events at Muirfield Village. After that, the Tour's highwayman will head back to Stillwater for a break.

“I just want to drive because I like to drive,” said Hovland, who has done most of his driving alone, listening to heavy metal music and podcasts by Joe Rogan and Sam Harris. “I like to be kind of in my own head, listen to music, listen to podcasts. I was thinking during this whole pandemic thing, as well, having to get on the charters at specific times – even though I have to get in the car and drive 15 hours, it's still a lot more convenient because I can go whenever I want to go, and I can also pack more stuff in the car."

Like a month's supply of energy drinks.