Forget how Memphis football beat Charlotte. Beating SMU next is all that matters | Giannotto

Blake Watson barreled into the end zone to secure yet another Memphis football win grabbed from the jaws of defeat, and there was only one way to really enjoy what these Tigers had just put everyone through again.

Forget about how it happened. Think about what happens next.

Forget that it took overtime to beat lowly Charlotte, 44-38, Saturday afternoon on the road. That it involved overcoming two harrowing 10-point deficits in the fourth quarter. That it featured Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan writhing in pain on the turf for the second week in a row. That it became so nerve-wracking only because of so many gaffes on offense, defense and special teams. That it looked, at times, like the Tigers might suffer a truly devastating upset given the stakes.

Forget that Henigan summed up the experience like this: “We tried to lose the game.”

Why think about all that when you can think about next Saturday?

Memphis (8-2, 5-1) will play SMU in a de facto American Athletic Conference championship elimination game at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. That’s all anybody reasonable asked for when this season began – meaningful football in November.

We’ve got it and, for now, it shouldn’t matter the Tigers earned that opportunity by surviving these past four games. By coming from behind at UAB. By collapsing and conjuring up a miraculous game-winning drive at North Texas. By winning a shootout over USF last week. By figuring out how to make sure Charlotte turned this into a scary Saturday.

The Tigers’ resilience has become their most endearing quality. Their starting quarterback has become a warrior, willing his team past Charlotte with one good shoulder. Their mistakes have become maddening. And yet their goals are becoming closer and closer to a reality – as close as they've been since 2019.

This is a flawed team with a future that could still include an appearance in a New Year’s Six bowl game less than a month from now. There are precious few Memphis football teams that could say the same at this point in the season.

“We’re finding a way to win,” coach Ryan Silverfield said. “I don’t want to compare years past, but if you look at last year at this time, we weren’t finding ways to win.”

Memphis running back Blake Watson runs with the ball in the Tigers' game at Charlotte on Nov. 11, 2023.

That has been said a lot of late. It was said often on the broadcast Saturday. It sounds good after the Tigers went 0-4 in one-score games last season. But it comes with a caveat.

Last year at this time, Memphis never played a game like this against a team as bad as Charlotte. Perhaps the most remarkable part of this season is Memphis has positioned itself to potentially win a conference title without actually beating a team with a record that’s currently above .500.

It’s a reflection of a favorable schedule and a weakened league. It'll have to change next week against SMU.

None of which is to suggest anybody in this program or anybody who supports this program should be apologizing. You’ve endured too much, especially Saturday.

You watched Henigan land on his injured shoulder diving for a first down. You watched backup Tevin Carter throw an interception on his first throw a week after throwing a touchdown on his first throw. You watched Memphis fall behind two scores in the fourth quarter, in part, because it called a trick play designed for Henigan to catch a throwback pass even though he couldn’t practice until Friday and – in case you forgot (because maybe offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey did) – he reinjured his shoulder about an hour earlier.

You watched Memphis fumble at the 1-yard-line and commit a personal foul penalty that made kicker Tanner Gillis’ game-tying field goal longer. You watched a kickoff unit that seemed determined on giving Charlotte the best field position possible. You watched the defense look utterly helpless as a Charlotte running back who hadn't previously gotten a carry this season ran for 198 yards and three touchdowns.

But you also watched the Memphis defense force four turnovers, including a pick-six by linebacker Chandler Martin and an interception by linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku that forced overtime. You watched Gillis, a punter before this season, rebound from a miss to hit a clutch field goal in the final minute of regulation. You watched Henigan emerge from the injury tent to lead gutsy touchdown drives at all the right moments.

“They gave me some more medicine,” Henigan said.

We’ll all have what he’s having, please, because next week we get to watch the biggest game this program has played in quite some time.

You can reach Commercial Appeal columnist Mark Giannotto via email at mgiannotto@gannett.com and follow him on X: @mgiannotto

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Forget how Memphis football beat Charlotte with SMU up next