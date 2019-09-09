Forget jersey burning: Raiders fans find smarter use for Antonio Brown apparel

The common action after a player “burns” one’s team is for those fans to then literally burn the player’s jersey.

It infamously happened to LeBron James when he took his talents to South Beach and when more than 200 players took a knee in 2017, disgruntled fans set aflame those jerseys, too.

Oakland Raiders fans watched as Antonio Brown forced his way out of town without even playing a down after a long training camp that can’t be contained in one sweet and simple description. Yet instead of burning what they never quite had, the black and silver faithful found a smarter thing to do with the jerseys they spent a lot of money on.

Break out the black marker and turn them into Tim Brown No. 81 jerseys.

Tim Brown played 16 of his 17 career season with the Raiders, first when they were in Los Angeles (1988-1994) and then in Oakland (1995-2003). The Raiders lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl XXXVII, his only title game appearance and the last showing for the Raiders.

A 2015 Hall of Fame inductee and nine-time Pro Bowl selection, Brown had 1,070 receptions for 14,734 yards and 99 touchdowns for the silver and black. (He reached an even 100 receiving TDs, and 105 overall, during his one season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.)

So don’t forget the dog’s bandana. He deserves better, too.

Nice! Did the same last night for my bulldogs bandana pic.twitter.com/WDBhBOtMLu — RN4L (@raiderfam831) September 8, 2019

Some also followed in Pittsburgh Steelers fans footsteps by blacking out parts of the “B” and “R” so it reads “CLOWN.”

Fans who purchased from Fanatics.com have 90 days from the time of purchase to get a replacement jersey if the player is traded, but not if he is suspended, dismissed or retired. Some fans shared on Twitter they recently bought Brown jerseys before the saga exploded.

Julian Edelman designed a “Bill’s Plan: America’s Worst Nightmare Tour” T-shirt shortly after Brown signed. The NFL Shop already has Antonio Brown’s Patriots jersey listed for sale, but is holding the shipment for 2-4 weeks until his number is confirmed. He is set to officially sign Monday afternoon.

His Raiders jersey is also deeply discounted, for what that’s worth.

Oakland Raiders fans re-used their Antonio Brown jerseys in a genius way. (Getty Images)

