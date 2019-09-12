Forget contract year, Nelson Agholor just wants another ring

Against Washington in Week 1, DeSean Jackson caught two bombs for scores and finished with 154 yards receiving. Alshon Jeffery caught five passes, including a touchdown and got credited for a rushing touchdown. And Zach Ertz caught five passes for 54 yards, including a 16-yarder on third down.

That meant Nelson Agholor was the odd man out. He caught two passes for 11 yards. Not a great statistical start to an important contract year.

But the Eagles won. That's all he cares about.

What I want most, honestly, is another championship," Agholor told NBC Sports Philadelphia this week. "I think that's the most important thing. I think if I do that, everything else that could possibly be for me will come. What's for me is for me. If I go and do everything I can towards a championship, then I think I'll get what I deserve.

Agholor, 26, is playing this season on a fifth-year option year, which means he's getting paid around $9.4 million, but doesn't have a long-term deal in place. As a former first-round pick who has grown into a nice player, a big season could mean a big payday for Agholor. A drop in stats, could mean a drop in his value.

Agholor was targeted five times on Sunday, but he had just two catches.

That doesn't mean it'll be like that every week, but this Eagles offense has a bunch of skill players who deserve to get the football. They're not all going to put up big numbers each week. The offense, as a whole, can do special things if egos are kept in check. Despite the slow start on Sunday, they still put up 32 points, a mark they reached just twice in 2018.

"The sky is the limit for this offense," Jeffery said Sunday night. "Today, it was me and D-Jack's day. Next week, it'll be Nelly, Dallas, Zach, our running backs, whoever."

Jackson said he talked to Agholor after the game because Agholor "was a little down" and told him that maybe the next game will be his. Agholor understands that. Heck, every player on the offense understands that.

"It's definitely something I'm not worried about, I don't think [Agholor] is either," Carson Wentz said. "Like we've talked about all offseason, we're going to have weeks where one guy goes off and another guy barely gets any and then it's going to switch. That's just how it's going to be this year. I think guys understand that."

Though, it is worth noting that the Eagles won on Sunday and limited roles are easier to accept when the team is winning. If the Eagles start losing and Player X doesn't get touches, that would be harder. Imagine if you're a skill player and you think you can help the team win, but you don't get the ball and the team loses; it would naturally be frustrating.

But the potential of this team has everyone buying in early. And it has Agholor patiently waiting.

"Any given night can be your night," Agholor said, "but you have to make sure you play fast."

