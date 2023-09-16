Forget about answers, here are 3 questions stemming from Week 4 football action in Polk

As the midpoint nears, each week's worth of games should tells us more about Polk County's high school football teams. And while we learned a few things this week, questions still loom.

Here are three questions:

Can Auburndale challenge Lake Wales?

The rebuilding Bloodhounds have now scored 89 points the past two weeks and its 50-0 victory over Gateway on Friday was its second shutout in three games. However, their three wins are against teams that are struggling.

Auburndale gets its first big test next week against undefeated Bartow (4-0). However, the Bloodhounds next four opponents after Bartow are a combined 1-11, so they have a chance to go into the big district game against Lake Wales on Oct. 27 with a 7-1 record.

How good is Lake Wales' defense?

Lake Wales, with its 47-0 victory over Lake Region, has now posted posted back-to-back shutouts and has allowed just 13 points in reloading-on-defense season after graduating most of its top starters.

However, with Johnqaue Richardson and Dylan Simmons leading the way, the Highlanders are allowing 3.4 points per game. While the competition hasn't been stiff, Week 1 opponent Zephyrhills has scored 61 point in two games since facing Lake Wales ,and Sebring, whose game against Kathleen on Friday was postponed, scored 47 points in its opener.

The Highlanders defense will get perhaps its biggest test in two weeks against Lake Gibson.

How close are district rivals Winter Haven and Bartow?

While Bartow (4-0) has been cruising to an undefeated record, Winter Haven (2-1) barely escaped with a 12-7 victory over Haines City. The Blue Devils' loss was to Eau Gallie (4-0), perhaps the best team either team has played. Bartow has defeated Golden Gate, 42-7, a team that has defeated Winter Haven, 29-0, in the kickoff classic.

Still, Winter Haven's win over Haines City keeps the Blue Devils on pace with Bartow to set up a possible battle for the district title when the teams meet on Sept. 29. The Yellow Jackets still has to face Haines City, but while the Hornets' defense might be for real, their offense just isn't prolific enough.

