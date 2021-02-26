Forget the 48-inch shaft: 'Risk-averse' Bryson DeChambeau teases new driver head

BRADENTON, Fla. – Stay tuned for another Bryson DeChambeau driver experiment.

It’s arriving in the next few weeks.

Now that a 48-inch driver is off the table, DeChambeau will be debuting a new technology in his driver that he said should help limit his big misses on slight mis-hits.

“Nobody knows how to play a 200-mph ball speed and barely mis-hit it; sometimes it doesn’t react the way you think it should,” said DeChambeau, who improved 13 shots on Friday, firing an 8-under 64 at the WGC-Workday Championship. “So we’ve got to figure that out. We’re doing a good job, and in a couple weeks I’ll have some interesting stuff that will hopefully help mitigate some of those errors at high speeds so I can swing it fast again.”

This week at Concession, DeChambeau has been scaling back his nuclear driver and opting for more 3-woods and irons off the tee, to better keep it in play on the penal course. Among the leaders in the strokes gained: off-the-tee category for the past year, ever since this brawny experiment began, DeChambeau is currently ranked just 41st this week, averaging only 291 yards off the tee.

WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession: Full-field scores | Full coverage

Though coy on the specifics of his latest project, DeChambeau said his new driver head will have a different face and design. He’s been consulting with former World Long Drive champions Kyle Berkshire and Jason Zuback.

When asked why he’d test something new now – with the Players Championship in two weeks, and the Masters less than two months away – DeChambeau said: “I’m very risk-averse. I don’t really care. I want the best now for myself. And if it doesn’t work out, then I can cross that off the list. It’ll help me progress quicker for next year’s Masters, or this year’s Masters. I don’t want to wait and test it. What if it works tomorrow, and it’s an amazing benefit for my game? That’s what I look at it. And over the course of time, I’ve become more risk-averse because of it.”