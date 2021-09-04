Forged from necessity, new-look Cowboys defense will be tested early, often, starting with Tampa Bay

When NFL teams make scheme changes or major personnel moves, it is generally expected things will come together as the season progresses. The Dallas Cowboys’ defense, despite a complete overhaul, will not be afforded such an acclimation period in 2021. The club kicks off the year against one of the most talented and experienced offenses in the league; the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During the back half of the 2020 season, no offense was playing better than Tampa Bay’s. After starting the year just 7-5, the Bucs went on an impressive tear, as eight-game winning streak that concluded with the Super Bowl. Over that span, the Bucs averaged over 33 points per contest, and hit the 30-point mrak in all four playoff games.

Most pundits expect Tampa Bay to pick up where they left off, and it’s easy to see why. The Bucs are returning all 22 starters from last year’s Super Bowl winning squad, a first in the modern era of the NFL. Obviously that means they return the entire starting offense, including quarterback Tom Brady who seems to be the only player in the league unaffected by father time, a solid offensive line, and a plethora of dynamic pass catchers.

Brady’s main targets, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Antonio Brown make up one of the league’s top receiving trios, rivaling the Cowboys group of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup. The 44-year old quarterback’s connection with his offensive weapons grew stronger as the season progressed and he got comfortable with his new teammates.

A test for even the best defenses in the league, the Cowboys will certainly have their hands full.

One of the most changed defensives in the NFL, Dallas’ performance undoubtedly warranted the shift.

Dan Quinn comes in as the new defensive coordinator, taking over for Mike Nolan. Nolan wasn’t done any favors with the lack of real offseason to install his defense, but it was clear that his scheme and coaching style wasn’t a fit in Dallas. Quinn bring’s a new energy, a hands on approach, and a Cover-3 base philosophy he’s had success with.

A scheme is nothing without the right players, and the Cowboys attempted to help Quinn out as they infused the defense with new free agent signings and draft picks. To showcase their commitment to improving the defense, Dallas spent their first six picks on that side of the ball. The complete opposite of the Bucs and their returning continuity, Dallas is set to feature 8 of 11 new defensive starters, and a number of new depth pieces as well.

While far from flawless, the Cowboys defense has more talent on paper than a year ago and a more cohesive plan. Only time will tell if this truly translates to a competent defense in 2021, but if Dallas wants to start the year on a winning note against the Bucs, this new-look defense can’t afford a slow start.

