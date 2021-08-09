FOREX-Dollar index near flat as COVID worries offset upbeat economic data

Caroline Valetkevitch
·3 min read

* Dollar little change, COVID cases a worry * Bitcoin, ether rise (Updates to early U.S. activity, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Caroline Valetkevitch NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index was little changed on Monday as investors assessed how rising COVID-19 cases in the United States might affect the outlook for the economy. Earlier, bitcoin hit its highest in nearly three months. It was last up 4.3% at $45,726.71, while Ether was up 3.4% at $3,117.10. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was last up 0.07% at 92.916, near its four-month high of 93.194. Data Monday showed U.S. job openings jumped to a fresh record high in June and hiring increased. That came on the heels of Friday's U.S. monthly jobs report that showed U.S. employers hired the most workers in nearly a year in July and continued to raise wages. The report pushed bond yields higher on the view that the Federal Reserve may act more quickly to tighten U.S. monetary policy. Fed officials have made a jobs market recovery a condition of tighter monetary policy. "The market is struggling to balance signs of a stronger jobs market with rising Delta concerns," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive. "Those opposing forces have left it largely unchanged." The dollar rose sharply following Friday's jobs report. COVID-19 infections in the United States rose by at least 22,783 on Sunday to 35.94 million total cases, according to a Reuters tally. The impact of the Delta variant in the United States has added to concerns as COVID-19 cases also are rising across Asia. Against the dollar, the euro was down 0.2%. The Japanese yen was little changed versus the greenback at 110.26 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.3852, down 0.14% on the day. Sharply lower oil prices weighed on the commodity-linked Australian dollar, which eased 0.2% to US$0.7334. Speculators cut their net long dollar positions in the latest week, data showed on Friday, but they are still positioned for its gains. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 11:03AM (1503 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.9160 92.8710 +0.07% 3.262% +92.9620 +92.7180 Euro/Dollar $1.1744 $1.1763 -0.16% +0.00% +$1.1769 +$1.1741 Dollar/Yen 110.2650 110.2350 +0.05% +0.00% +110.3300 +110.0300 Euro/Yen 129.49 129.65 -0.12% +0.00% +129.6700 +129.4000 Dollar/Swiss 0.9193 0.9152 +0.48% +0.00% +0.9197 +0.9147 Sterling/Dollar $1.3852 $1.3875 -0.18% +0.00% +$1.3894 +$1.3846 Dollar/Canadian 1.2581 1.2552 +0.24% +0.00% +1.2588 +1.2532 Aussie/Dollar $0.7335 $0.7355 -0.27% +0.00% +$0.7364 +$0.7329 Euro/Swiss 1.0797 1.0758 +0.36% -0.09% +1.0799 +1.0757 Euro/Sterling 0.8476 0.8475 +0.01% -5.16% +0.8486 +0.8462 NZ $0.7000 $0.7011 -0.14% -2.51% +$0.7026 +$0.6980 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.9485 8.8995 +0.67% +0.00% +8.9570 +8.9075 Euro/Norway 10.5099 10.4590 +0.49% +0.41% +10.5184 +10.4449 Dollar/Sweden 8.7046 8.6640 +0.25% +6.20% +8.7099 +8.6597 Euro/Sweden 10.2242 10.1985 +0.25% +0.00% +10.2263 +10.1886 (Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes in London; editing by David Holmes, Tomasz Janowski and Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • 3 stock market red flags: BofA strategist

    Cracks are emerging in the stock market. Here three you need to know about.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Fall Once More as Concerns over COVID-19 Peg Back Yields

    A fall in mortgage rates was of little relief for prospective homebuyers as inventories continue to push house prices northwards.

  • 2 Reasons to Invest in Crypto -- and 2 Reasons Not To

    Cryptocurrency is a relatively new type of investment, and it's an intriguing option for many people. During the crypto boom earlier this year, many types of cryptocurrencies saw their prices skyrocket. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was up by nearly 250% in that timeframe, and the price of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) surged by more than 3,000%.

  • 5 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In August 2021: Apple Rallies

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remains at record highs in the second week of August, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in August 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Nike.

  • Amazon to end relationship with Indian seller Cloudtail

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc and one of its biggest sellers in India, Cloudtail, have decided to end their relationship, they said on Monday, following years of allegations from brick-and-mortar retailers that the seller received preferential treatment. A joint venture between Amazon and India's Catamaran that controlled Cloudtail was coming up for renewal on May 19, 2022, and the two sides said in a joint statement they had mutually decided not to extend it beyond that date. The decision comes after a Reuters investigation https://reut.rs/3xyz8er in February based on Amazon documents showed the U.S. company had given preferential treatment for years to a small group of sellers, including Cloudtail, and used them to bypass Indian laws.

  • BioNTech Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update

    More than one billion doses of BNT162b2 vaccine supplied to more than 100 countries or territories worldwide as of July 21, 2021Signed agreements for approximately 2.2 billion doses of BNT162b2 in 2021 as of July 21, 2021In oncology, the first patients were dosed in randomized Phase 2 trials for two FixVac programs, BNT111 and BNT113, and first-in-human Phase 1 trials started for BNT152+153 and BNT221BioNTech’s oncology pipeline has advanced: currently 15 product candidates in 18 ongoing trials

  • Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year

    When it comes to living expenses, the truth is that most Americans subsist on a very thin margin, even if their earnings are solid. A recent survey from PYMTS revealed that 125 million American...

  • Stock markets lower as virus fears hit oil prices

    Stock markets were lower on Monday, weighed down by a slump in oil prices over concerns about the economic impact of rising infections from Covid's highly contagious Delta variant.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy After Mixed Q2 Earnings Report?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • 3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a barometer of Wall Street's health. Although far from perfect, the Dow Jones is comprised of 30 time-tested, multinational companies that have a long track record of making their shareholders richer. As we move into the warm summer days of August, three Dow Jones stocks stand out as particularly attractive.

  • Who Is Aliko Dangote? What Is His Net Worth?

    Aliko Dangote, the richest person in Africa, turned a local commodities trading business into a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate.

  • BioNTech says has supplied more than 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses so far

    BioNTech and partner Pfizer have supplied more than one billion doses of their COVID-19 vaccine as per July 21, a bigger number than delivered by competitor AstraZeneca, the German biotech group said on Monday. The supply tally, up from more than 700 million doses announced by the biotech firm in June, compares with AstraZeneca saying late last month that it and manufacturing partner Serum Institute of India had supplied a billion doses to 170 countries at the time.

  • Papa John’s and 10 Other Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Simon Property Group, KLA, and Papa John’s International were among the many U.S. companies that announced dividend increases this week.

  • Could The CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    If you want to know who really controls CSX Corporation ( NASDAQ:CSX ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • DraftKings Buying Fertitta’s Golden Nugget iGaming for $1.56B

    DraftKings has reached an agreement to buy the Golden Nugget’s online gaming business in an all-stock deal valued at $1.56 billion. The acquisition, still subject to the approval of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shareholders, is a huge investment into iGaming. The online casino games are becoming increasingly important for platforms like DraftKings, which sees opportunity […]

  • Bill Gates transferred another $2 billion worth of stock to Melinda, taking total transfers since their divorce announcement to about $6 billion

    Bill Gates transferred stock in manufacturer Deere & Co. and Canadian National Railway to French Gates through investment vehicle Cascade Investment.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow dip amid oil price declines as virus concerns rise

    Stocks struggled for direction Monday morning, losing some steam after rising to all-time highs late last week. Commodity prices tumbled as concerns over the coronavirus's spread resurged, with crude oil prices moving sharply to the downside.

  • Inflation will pound this dollar store, and maybe its stock: Deutsche Bank

    Inflation concerns trigger a downgrade on Dollar Tree.

  • With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5B

    Sanderson Farms, the nation's third largest poultry producer, is being acquired for $4.53 billion as the price of chicken soars. Cargill and privately held Continental Grain formed a joint venture to acquire Sanderson and will pay $203 per share in cash for a company that last year processed more than 4.8 billion pounds of meat. The companies plan to combine Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms, a Continental Grain subsidiary, to form a new, privately held poultry business.