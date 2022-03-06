Surprise ending: UNC pulls off party-crashing upset of Duke, spoiling Coach K’s farewell

From the left, North Carolina players Caleb Love, RJ Davis, Leaky Black and Armando Bacot enjoy a moment late in the second half against Duke on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

DURHAM — In calling on his North Carolina team to summon every ember of its competitive spirit for Saturday night’s showdown and Duke icon Mike Krzyzewski’s farewell home game, coach Hubert Davis underlined a mission statement in three parts.

Plant your feet. Stand your ground. And fight.

“And if we did those three things,” Davis said, “it would put us in position to do something that a lot of people didn’t think we would have a chance to do.”

The Tar Heels dug in and delivered, decking fourth-ranked Duke 94-81 in an Atlantic Coast Conference basketball stunner at Cameron Indoor Stadium, an epic spoiler to deny Krzyzewski a triumphant ending as he bid adieu at this venerable arena on the court that bears his name, and special upset victory North Carolina can savor forever in this timeless rivalry.

Consider it the ultimate in party crashing for North Carolina, with emotions flowing and electricity crackling. Nearly 100 of Krzyzewski’s former Duke players returned here for the retiring Hall of Famer’s send-off at home after 42 years in charge, a preeminent spectacle that featured 33 cameras on site as part of ESPN’s largest college basketball broadcast ever, and included dignitaries in the packed house of 9,314 such as comedian Jerry Seinfeld, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, and billionaire Apple CEO Tim Cook.

“To be able to get a signature win like this, at a signature moment like this with Coach Davis on Coach K’s court,” North Carolina power forward Armando Bacot said, “it was just amazing.”

North Carolina forward Armando Bacot dunks between Duke’s Paolo Banchero, left, and Mark Williams, right, on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

'Eyes straight ahead': Hubert Davis wants UNC to insulate focus for Coach K’s farewell game at Duke

Chemistry experiment: Hubert Davis sees UNC camaraderie bubbling up for Duke showdown, Coach K’s curtain call

The visiting Tar Heels (23-8 overall, 15-5 ACC) picked up their 11th win across the last 13 games, while knocking off the ACC regular-season champion Blue Devils (26-5, 16-4). North Carolina produced a 55-point second half and got 20 or more points from four players in the same game for the first time in school history.

Story continues

Bacot muscled in 23 points on 10-for-11 shooting from the field, to go along with seven rebounds. Caleb Love weathered rough shooting to finish with 22 points. RJ Davis provided 21 points, mostly on a collection of crafty drives, and Brady Manek supplied 20 points and 11 rebounds.

“I just felt like as the game went on, we started to just gain more and more confidence,” Hubert Davis said.

Manek drained his fifth 3-pointer on a kick-out pass from RJ Davis to put North Carolina ahead 82-74 with 2½ minutes remaining, and the Tar Heels, who never trailed during the game’s last nine minutes, could start to taste it. Leaky Black’s put-back and Bacot’s big dunk off Love’s penetrating dish made the lead 86-76 with 53.1 seconds left, and North Carolina began to celebrate one of its most significant regular-season victories ever.

Plus, the additional reward of strengthening its NCAA Tournament credentials, boosting a résumé that has lingered on bubble status for some time.

“We definitely needed this win, just because it was so many questions about our team,” Bacot said. “People saying we couldn’t beat great teams, but us going out there and winning a game like this, it’s probably a 90-percent chance that we lose today. And just for us to come in here and get this signature win, I think it’s probably one of the greatest wins that was not a national championship.”

Duke forward Paolo Banchero reaches for a loose ball between North Carolina’s Brady Manek, back, and Caleb Love, front, on Saturday night.

'Not a kiddie ride': Caleb Love’s clutch turn lifts UNC past Syracuse in OT roller coaster

Puff of energy: UNC reserve Puff Johnson steps up with career day in victory over NC State

Bacot embraced Hubert Davis in a hug and cried on the first-year coach’s shoulder amid North Carolina’s joyous postgame locker room scene. Then, Manek joined them, sobbing. The Tar Heels had conquered Duke, leaving some of the student fans known as the Cameron Crazies in tears at the final horn.

An unranked North Carolina team hadn’t beaten a Duke team ranked among the top five nationally in Durham since 1990, when Hubert Davis was a sophomore guard under the legendary Dean Smith. This season, Duke’s previous losses in the ACC had occurred by 76-74 against Miami, 79-78 in overtime at Florida State, and 69-68 against Virginia.

But the Tar Heels left no doubt in meeting the magnitude of the moment here Saturday night, and climbed out of a seven-point deficit in the second half, before pulling away with a purposeful finish. Hubert Davis never made a substitution during the second half, riding his five starters the whole way, and North Carolina responded by connecting on 59.4-percent shooting from the field while committing only one turnover in the second half.

“The Cameron Crazies going crazy and then in the second half, towards the end,” Bacot said, “just us shutting them up and being able to celebrate on their court with everybody here, former players here, it was great.”

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski works the officials during Saturday night’s game against North Carolina.

Chairman of the boards: UNC big man Armando Bacot rebounding at historic rate as opponents gang up

30 years later: ‘Bloody Montross’ game endures as unforgettable rivalry image for UNC, Duke

North Carolina avenged its blowout loss to the Blue Devils in Chapel Hill from last month. The Tar Heels capped the regular season with a fifth straight win on the road, and will take the third seed into the approaching ACC Tournament in New York, where they’ll await a Thursday night quarterfinal game against either sixth-seeded Virginia, 11th-seeded Louisville or 14th-seeded Georgia Tech.

Duke, after claiming the league’s regular-season title, is the top seed in the ACC Tournament. Blue Devils star freshman Paolo Banchero scored 23 points against North Carolina on Saturday night, but he went 11-for-26 from the field in the process. Mark Williams contributed 16 points and 13 rebounds, and Jeremy Roach chipped in 15 points for Duke, which saw its seven-game winning streak end.

Duke finished 572-76 all-time at home in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Krzyzewski’s watch, which began in the 1980-81 season, when he was 33 years old and Jimmy Carter was President.

“Even if we were ready, we may not have beaten them today,” Krzyzewski said of the Tar Heels. “They were that good.”

Big Four and More: Ready to read more on the ACC and college sports? Join our ‘Big Four and More’ newsletter that’s delivered right to your email

Adam Smith is a sports reporter for the Burlington Times-News and USA TODAY Network. You can reach him by email at asmith@thetimesnews.com or @adam_smithTN on Twitter.

Take advantage of our $1 for 6 months sale on digital subscriptions. For special offers, click here.

This article originally appeared on Times-News: UNC basketball crashes rival Duke’s party, spoils Coach K’s farewell