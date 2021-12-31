‘Forever a Sooner’: Safety Pat Fields heading to Stanford on a full academic Scholarship

Wrapping up a senior season that saw him win first-team academic All-American honors, safety Pat Fields announced via his Twitter account that he’ll be heading west to study management science and engineering at Stanford University. He’s received a full academic scholarship to attend the esteemed university in California.

“But when its all over all that counts is how the story's told

So write my name down write my aim down

To do this my way and carve my own lane out”

– @NipseyHussle pic.twitter.com/j6VM6kg1pb — Patrick Fields (@PatrickFields24) December 31, 2021

Fields, who started “Town Business,” a financial literacy seminar with the mission of instructing student-athletes on money management, budgeting, credit, and personal branding. In collaboration with the OU National Black Alumni Association, he created the Black Wall Street Foundation to provide scholarships for underrepresented and lower-income students from Tulsa.

For the 2021 season, Fields was elected one of the captains to represent the Oklahoma Sooners along with Jeremiah Hall, Caleb Kelly, Isaiah Thomas (who was added later), and Spencer Rattler.

For the Oklahoma Sooners this season, Fields set career highs in tackles, tackles for loss, and interceptions. His leadership and consistency provided the stability that the Oklahoma secondary needed as it dealt with injuries and inexperience at cornerback.

In the Oklahoma Sooners 47-32 win over the Oregon Ducks in the Alamo Bowl, Pat Fields was named the defensive MVP after leading the Sooners with six solo tackles and added a tackle for loss.

