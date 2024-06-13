‘Forever grateful’ – Jadon Sancho reacts to Borussia Dortmund manager exit

Borussia Dortmund have parted ways with manager Edin Terzic after he asked the club “to terminate his contract with immediate effect”, and Jadon Sancho was among the first players to react to the news.

The Bundesliga outfit reached the Champions League final in 2023-24 under Terzic but they were beaten by Real Madrid at Wembley.

“After the game at Wembley, I asked for a meeting with the club’s senior management team, because after nine years at BVB – including six on the coaching staff and two and a half as head coach – I feel that the club’s new era should begin with a new man on the touchline,” said Terzic, as quoted by BBC Sport.

“Everyone close to me knows that this has been a very difficult decision for me to take over the last few weeks, but after intensive discussions my fundamental feeling has not changed.

“I wish Borussia Dortmund the very best, thank you and see you soon.”

Sancho says message of thanks to Terzic

The news came as a shock this afternoon and Sancho was quick to thank his former manager.

Posting on his Instagram story, Sancho wrote: “Thank you for trusting me! Forever grateful! I wish you the best of luck on your next chapter!”

After a public falling out with Erik ten Hag, Sancho re-joined Dortmund on loan in January to rejuvenate his career.

Ten Hag is staying at United which means the English winger is likely to be on the move again this summer.

Dortmund talk-the-talk about how much they want Sancho, but only time will tell if they are willing to put their money where their mouth is.

I wouldn’t bank on it.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

‘Forever grateful’ – Jadon Sancho reacts to Borussia Dortmund manager exit

Jun 13 2024, 15:37

The summer’s top transfer sagas: Rashford, Branthwaite, Fernandes

Jun 13 2024, 15:01

Benfica in no rush to sell Manchester United target this summer

Jun 13 2024, 14:46