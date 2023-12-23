'Forever changed my life': NMSU football head coach Jerry Kill stepping down | ESPN Report

New Mexico State football head coach Jerry Kill is stepping down, according to a report from ESPN senior writer Pete Thamel.

The Aggies are expected to promote Tony Sanchez — former UNLV head coach and current NSMU wide receivers coach — as the program’s new head coach, according to multiple reports.

NSMU quarterback Diego Pavia tweeted following the reports:

"I LOVE YOU COACH KILL.

"Forever changed my life."

This season, the Cheney, Kansas native led NMSU to the program's second-ever 10-win season and the first since 1960. The Aggies also managed an eight-game win streak, marking their longest in over 60 years.

Also under his leadership, NMSU made two consecutive bowl appearances. The Aggies beat Bowling Green 24-19 in the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl and fell to Fresno State 37-10 in the 2023 Isleta New Mexico Bowl.

Kill was named the Conference USA Co-Coach of the Year and earned AFCA Region 4 Coach of the Year honors.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: NMSU football head coach Jerry Kill stepping down | ESPN Report