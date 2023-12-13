Forestview High football tabs familiar face as its next head coach

Forestview football has selected one of its own as its next head coach.

Chris Rayfield was tabbed as the Jaguars’ football coach on Tuesday. A 2003 Forestview alum, he succeeds former head man Chris Medlin, who stepped down in November after going 100-100 in 17 seasons.

“(Among the reasons for Rayfield’s hire was his) passion for our school and community,” said Forestview athletic director Brian Horne. “He was a standout player here in 2003. He has shown great dedication and we feel like his love for our school is what separates him from the rest.”

A three-year varsity football player at Forestview, Rayfield was a wide receiver on its 2001 team which earned a share of the Big South 3A/4A title. As a senior, he quarterbacked the Jaguars to a 6-6 record.

Rayfield was also a three-year starter in basketball, helping Forestview to a 20-7 record and a league championship his senior campaign.

After earning a degree in sports management from Western Carolina, Rayfield returned to Forestview where Medlin tasked him with coaching its wide receivers. He’s spent the past four seasons as the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator.

Rayfield also served as Forestview boys basketball coach from 2016-23. The Jaguars went 60-127 during his tenure.

He inherits a program which went 2-8 last fall, its worst record since a 1-10 finish in 2006. Though losing a two-year starter in quarterback Jaxson Hill and its top tackler in linebacker Noah Comer, Forestview is projected to have 1,000-yard rusher and three-year letter winner Christian Holland back in the fold.

