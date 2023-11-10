Forestview football coach steps down after 17 seasons on the job. Here's why.

Gaston County’s longest-tenured football coach has decided to step down

Forestview’s Chris Medlin announced his resignation Thursday after 17 years as coach.

“It was certainly a difficult decision,” Medlin said. “I had 17 wonderful years at Forestview, where I had a lot of great players and coaches along the way. This wasn;t an easy decision by any stretch; it just felt the time was right (for a change).”

Medlin, who took over as Forestview coach in 2007, finishes with a 100-100 record. Under his leadership the Jaguars won two league titles, including a program-high 11 wins in 2014.

In his final game at the school, Medlin became the fifth Gaston County coach to reach 100 wins. Other coaches to accomplish the feat included South Point coaches Jim Biggerstaff (1969-89) and John Devine (1996-2010), Highland High’s Eugene L. Dunn (1938-59) and Stanley High’s Dick Thompson (1948-71).

While winning 100 games is noteworthy, Medlin said he was happier the win allowed the 2023 team to end the season on a good note.

“I am tickled to death for these guys to get a win to end their season,” he said. “This group played with a ton of effort and attitude, and I couldn’t ask for more. We had some tough losses (during a 2-8 season) but these guys got better every week and emptied the tank regardless of the circumstances.”

Medlin was also encouraged by the willingness of former players and parents in contributing to the Forestview football program.

“This past year, there were five players on my staff who I’d coached, two more who played here before I got the job and another who had three sons that played for me,” he said. “It’s really satisfying because they care about the school, and wanted to pour back into a place which played a big role in their lives.”

The former Forestview head man said he isn’t sure what the future may hold for him as a football coach. Regardless, there will always be a special place in his heart for the Jaguar football program.

“I’ll be a Forestview Jaguar fan for life,” he added.

With Medlin’s departure, Stuart Cramer’s Ben McMillan takes over as dean of area coaches. He is 42-67 after 10 seasons as Storm head man.

