Forest's unsuccessful appeal good news for Burnley

[Getty Images]

Nottingham Forest's unsuccessful appeal over their four-point deduction for breaking the Premier League's financial rules will be greeted with a few cheers in Lancashire.

Had Nuno Espirito Santo's side been given two points back, it would have mathematically confirmed Burnley's relegation back to the Championship.

Vincent Kompany's side were humbled 4-1 at home by Newcastle United on Saturday, severely denting their prospects of Premier League football next season by leaving them five points adrift of safety.

They will have been keeping an eye on developments at the City Ground. The Clarets now retain a glimmer of hope but will need results to go their way.

Burnley must win at Tottenham on Saturday and hope both Nottingham Forest (home to Chelsea) and Luton Town (away at West Ham) lose to take it to the final day of the season.

Kompany has asked for "one opportunity" in their bid to stay up and that would come at Turf Moor with everything to play for against... Forest!

Just imagine the scenes if Burnley were to pull off the greatest survival story the Premier League has seen.