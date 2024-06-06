What is Forest's summer priority?

[BBC]

We asked for what you think should be the number one priority for Nottingham Forest this summer.

Here are some of your responses:

Peter: First priority is to ensure we don't fall foul of PSR. We all know it's flawed, but we can't afford to have another points deduction. After this, quality over quantity is the recruitment aim.

Chris: Keep our top attacking players if at all possible. I'm worried we'll sell Morgan Gibbs-White and Callum Hudson-Odoi amongst others.

Tony: A firm commitment to stay at the City Ground.

Si: Forest's number one priority should be confirming Nuno is the man in charge. Publicly back him, give the club some stability so we can grow next season. And then a nice quiet summer please!

Jacob: We need a Premier League-proven striker that can easily score 20 goals a season, or a Premier League-proven solid midfielder that can hold it all together, otherwise I feel we are OK.