'Forest's problems have taken heat off Nuno'

[Getty Images]

As Nottingham Forest wait for their profit and sustainability (PSR) appeal verdict they still have the issue of surviving in the Premier League.

Saturday's trip to relegated Sheffield United represents another chance to put distance between themselves and the bottom three.

Rows over refereeing decisions, VAR and their PSR appeal has taken the heat off poor results this year, which have left them a point above the relegation zone.

Just two wins in 15 has stopped Forest moving away and Nuno Espirito Santo has avoided serious criticism over results.

The performance in Sunday's 2-0 defeat by Manchester City was positive but Forest would take a scrappy victory at Bramall Lane.