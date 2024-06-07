Forest & Wolves vie for Scotland's Adams - gossip

[Getty Images]

Nottingham Forest are currently ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers in the race to sign Che Adams after the 27-year-old Scotland striker left Southampton as a free agent and the Premier League club are confident of sealing the agreement shortly. (Fabrizio Romano on X)

Wolverhampton Wanderers, who had an £18m bid turned down for Che Adams last summer, are poised to beat Nottingham Forest to the Scotland striker's signature after his exit from promoted Southampton. (Daily Record)

Celtic have made Sparta Prague goalkeeper Peter Vindahl one of their key targets and the Scottish champions are locked in negotiations despite having to stump up a sizeable fee for the 26-year-old Dane. (Football Scotland)

Denmark assistant manager Morten Wieghorst says he has spoken to Celtic and his former club are not sure they will be able to keep hold of midfielder Matt O'Riley this summer considering the 23-year-old's player of the year season. (Daily Record)

Celtic have added 26-year-old Wales centre-half Chris Mepham, who would command a fee of about £8m heading into the final year of his Bournemouth contract, to a list of summer signing targets. (Daily Mail)

Out-of-favour Celtic centre-half Maik Nawrocki has rejected an approach from Legia Warsaw, but his former club could return for the 23-year-old should he remain out of the picture in Glasgow at the start of the new season. (Sebastian Staszewski on X)

Rangers director of football recruitment Nils Koppen held talks with Rapid Bucharest striker Albion Rrahmani's representatives in Mexico about bringing the 23-year-old to Ibrox this summer and the Glasgow club are willing to offer around £5.1m for the Kosovo international - double the amount tabled by Slavia Prague. (DigiSport)

Godoy Cruz defender Thomas Galdames has said nothing is certain with regards to his potential move to Rangers, but the 25-year-old Chilean admits he has always dreamt of playing football in Europe. (The National)

Abdallah Sima’s future remains undecided and any decision about a possible return to Rangers for the 22-year-old forward is likely to be made after Brighton & Hove Albion appoint a new manager. (Rangers Review)

Fabio Silva says his loan spell with Rangers made him a more complete player because he was used as a winger instead of a central striker, but the 21-year-old is not keen on a loan return to Ibrox and revealed he felt pushed into his big-money transfer from Porto to Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020. (O Jogo)

Rangers have received enquiries from multiple English Football League clubs about Robby McCrorie, with Aberdeen among Scottish clubs to have registered an interest, after the 26-year-old goalkeeper rejected a contract extension beyond next June at Ibrox. (Football Insider)

Bayern Munich winger Yusuf Kabadayi has left Rangers fans intrigued after the 20-year-old was spotted in London for the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund over the weekend following reported interest from the Ibrox club. (Football Scotland)

Because the 24-year-old has not yet been capped by his country, Dundee United would have to appeal for an exception to the rules in order to receive a visa for Kristijan Trapanovski and sign the winger from North Macedonian club Shkupi. (The Courier)

Partick Thistle are closing in on a deal to sign Logan Chalmers following the winger's release by Dundee United and are pushing hard to beat Dunfermline Athletic, Larne, Livingston and Raith Rovers to sign Shaun Byrne after the midfielder's Dundee exit. (The Courier)

Hibernian have added £1m to David Gray's playing budget after giving him the head coach job permanently and aim to appoint Heart of Midlothian B team boss Liam Fox as his assistant, are keen to make Liam Craig a first-team coach, while Aberdeen goalkeeping coach Craig Samson is also being considered. (Daily Record)

Johnny Hayes is poised to return to Celtic in a role working with younger players after the 36-year-old winger rejected an offer to remain with Aberdeen. (Scottish Sun)

The Scottish Professional Football League has ordered Dundee to pay St Johnstone £15,000 after ruling on whether the Perth club should be paid for the costs associated with McDiarmid Park being the back-up "home" venue for the Dark Blues’ Premiership game against Rangers in April. (The Courier)