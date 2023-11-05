Forest win tactical battle v. Aston Villa
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe break down Nottingham Forest's impressive win over Aston Villa in Matchweek 11.
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe break down Nottingham Forest's impressive win over Aston Villa in Matchweek 11.
Josh McDaniels reportedly tried to listen to players' feedback, but his heart wasn't in it.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game in Frankfurt.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. Baltimore Ravens game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cowboys vs. Birds game.
A Purdue investigation found that Connor Stalions purchased tickets to six Purdue home games.
Williams had four total touchdowns and threw just eight incompletions in the 52-42 defeat.
Unsure which games on the Week 9 slate will pack the most fantasy football juice? Matt Harmon has your guide.
By the time November rolls around, we can usually identify the No. 1 team in the country. That's not the case this year.
Follow all the action during a loaded Week 10 slate.
Milroe and LSU's Jayden Daniels traded offensive blows in a critical SEC West battle and showed why they both belong in the Heisman conversation.
Coach Deion Sanders switched offensive play-callers ahead of the game. The move did not work.
Just 11 Power Five teams have fewer than two losses.
Chicago also declined closer Liam Hendriks' club option.
Milroe matched star LSU QB Jayden Daniels as they traded explosive plays for much of the game.
Bryant has not played in the NFL in nearly five years since being suspended indefinitely for violating the league's substance abuse policy.
Dusty Baker didn't enjoy every part of being a manager.
In what was likely the final installment of Bedlam for the foreseeable future, Oklahoma State spoiled rival Oklahoma’s hopes of winning a national championship.
The Bulldogs got a key interception from Nazir Stackhouse to extend their win streak to 26 games.
Notre Dame got three first downs over its final six possessions.
Zxavian Harris appeared to get his hand on Randy Bond's 47-yard kick.