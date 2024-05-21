Forest trigger Aina contract extension

[Getty Images]

Nottingham Forest have triggered their one-year option to extend Ola Aina’a contract.

The full-back made 22 appearances for Forest this season, scoring once, to help them beat the drop.

Forest survived despite a four-point deduction in March for breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Sunday’s 2-1 final day win at Burnley left them 17th, six points clear of the relegation zone.

Aina said: “I’ve been really happy with my time spent here at Forest and the fans have been great.

"I’m really looking forward to seeing what the future holds.”

Chief football officer Ross Wilson added: “Since Ola joined the club last summer he has impressed all of us with his performances both on the pitch and also with the positive personality that he brings to the group every day.

“We are delighted that he will move forward with us."