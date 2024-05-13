'Forest will struggle again without additions' - Waddle

[PA Media]

Former England winger Chris Waddle, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast about Nottingham Forest after Saturday's loss to Chelsea: "Forest have got a lot of work to do in the summer.

"They've got five or six talented players who can hold their own in this league, but we're talking about squad size and quality. I'm sure the manager knows he's got to bring in at least four or five good players if they want to be well away [from relegation trouble].

"They've got to be spending money next season again - I don't know if they can - but this squad they've got at the minute will be in a battle to stay in this league next year."

