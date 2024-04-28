'Forest still have a good chance of staying up'

[Getty Images]

Former Newcastle United winger Chris Waddle has been discussing Nottingham Forest's chances of Premier League survival on BBC Radio 5 Live: "Manchester City dominated possession, as expected.

"Nottingham Forest had their moments and, for an hour, were in the game.

"City were not at their best. They were maybe a little bit leggy, having played against Brighton the other day, but if Forest put in this kind of performance again - I think they will be safe."

BBC Radio 5 Live commentator John Murray added: "With the chances that Nottingham Forest have missed, they only have themselves to blame."