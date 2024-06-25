Who is new Forest signing Moreira?

[Getty Images]

Eric da Silva Moreira has become Nottingham Forest's second signing of the summer, but who is the teenage talent?

At 18, Moreira will be bringing youth rather than experience to Nuno Espirito Santo's squad.

But with that youth comes excitement and the promise of potential at what he can become.

Having spent the past nine years with German side St Pauli, coming through the academy ranks to make his senior debut in March, this will be Moreira's first big move.

A quick, versatile and direct wide player, he can play in both a defensive or attacking role down the right-hand side, as well as being able to operate on the left.

Last season, the Germany youth international made 10 appearances for St Pauli's under-23s in the fourth-tier Regionalliga North - scoring one goal and making one assist - and featured another four times for the under-19s in the Under-19 Bundesliga North/Northeast - scoring three goals.

Moreira has already tasted success on the international stage.

He was one of the standout performers as Germany Under-17s won both the European Championship and World Cup in 2023, registering two goals and three assists across both competitions.

The youngster also saw his boyhood club achieve success last season, with St Pauli - led by now Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler - winning the Bundesliga II and earning promotion to the German top flight for the first time in 13 years.

Moreira has previously spoken about coming from a family of "big football tradition" and he could even come up against his cousin, Diego Moreira, who signed for Chelsea last summer.

"I want to get as many wins as possible with the boys and get integrated in the squad as soon as possible," Moreira told club media.