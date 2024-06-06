Forest role did more harm than good - Clattenburg

Mark Clattenburg (centre) joined Nottingham Forest in February 2024 [Getty Images]

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has said that his consultancy role with Nottingham Forest proved to be counter-productive.

The 49-year-old was appointed as a referee analyst by Forest in February but stepped down three months later.

Clattenburg's resignation came after he wrote a column in the Mail on Sunday in which he described decisions during Nottingham Forest's defeat by Everton in April as a "joke".

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo and defender Neco Williams were charged with misconduct for comments they made following the defeat. Forest also released a statement on X post match to say they had "warned" referees’ body the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) that video assistant referee Stuart Attwell was a supporter of relegation rivals Luton Town, suggesting he should have been replaced.

Asked if his role at the club was a success, Clattenburg told Radio 5Live: "No, because if you look it caused more problems than it did good.

"There were certain things that we implemented within the club, certain ways to give a sporting edge to Nottingham Forest, but there seemed to be a huge outcry from certain people, certain bodies, certain companies. It was just highlighted week in, week out."

Clattenburg added there was a "misinterpretation" of his role at the club, and that his scope was wider than simply advising the club on issues about refereeing.

Forest survived relegation from the Premier League, finishing 17th and six points above Luton.