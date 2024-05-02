Forest Lake track athletes expected to make full recovery after being hit by driver

FOREST LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Forest Lake School District has offered an update on two high school students who were hit by a driver on Tuesday, saying they are expected to make a full recovery.

On April 30, the two track athletes were running in a group when they attempted to cross Highway 61 at a crosswalk near 202nd Street and were hit by an 84-year-old Lindstrom man driving a Cadillac.

In an update Wednesday afternoon, Minnesota State Patrol identified the victims as Jase Blanchard and Samuel Farinella, both 15 years old.

On Thursday, school district officials provided an update to media outlets, saying in part the students are currently recuperating in the hospital, and requesting privacy as they "focus on healing and recovery."

"Since the students and families have expressed a desire for privacy, the school district and district staff will follow their lead and will not provide any interviews to the media," the update says.

FOX 9 is not identifying the driver as he has not been charged in the case.