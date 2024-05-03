Forest Lake High track athletes who were struck by car during a run expected to make full recovery

The two Forest Lake High track athletes who were struck by a car while they were training this week are expected to make a full recovery, district officials said in a note to families.

"We are relieved to share that the two Forest Lake Area High School students who were struck by a car on Tuesday, April 30 are currently recuperating at the hospital and are expected to make a full recovery," Forest Area School District spokesperson Renae Reedy said in an email.

Samuel James Farinella and Jase Dylan Blanchard, both 15, were hit by the driver of a Cadillac DeVille Tuesday as they were crossing Hwy. 61 at N 202nd Street at around 3:30 p.m. Farinella was taken by air ambulance to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol identified Robert Leroy Creager, 84, of nearby Lindström as the driver.