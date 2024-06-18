Forest Lake 2026 defensive lineman Howie Johnson commits to Gophers

P.J. Fleck picked up a local pledge Monday, when Forest Lake defensive lineman Howie Johnson committed to the Gophers immediately after Fleck and Co. extended an offer.

Johnson becomes the second committed member of the Gophers’ 2026 recruiting class, joining Rocori offensive lineman Andrew Tout. Johnson’s offer came at one of the program’s camps.

The 6-foot-4, 255 pound defensive lineman is currently listed as a 3-star recruit by 247 Sports. He was dominant as a sophomore at Forest Lake, tallying 80 tackles — 28 of which were for loss — for the Rangers’ stingy defense. Johnson had seven sacks and a forced fumble, while also blocking a kick.

Johnson wrote the following in a social media post Tuesday morning announcing his decision:

“I just want to say thank you. Thank you to everyone who has helped me in this process, growing up, pushing me, coaching me, and teaching me to be a better man. ,,, Thank you Minnesota for giving me this chance! RTB, SKI-U-MAH!!!!”

Johnson told Ryan Burns of 247Sports that he committed to Fleck after a quick, five-minute chat with his parents after he received the offer.

“Coach Fleck said he wanted to offer me because I fit the program,” Johnson told 247Sports. “He says I was a perfect fit for him and his coaching staff because I have the heart and the drive. And I elected to take the offer immediately because I’ve grown up a Gopher fan for years, and it was my initial inspiration for playing Division I football. And from the first time I stepped onto campus, I felt at home. I felt like I belonged. … It’s a dream come true. It means that there’s more work to do, and we can’t, and won’t, slow down.”

Johnson also said he’s now finished with the recruiting process.

“I’ve got everything I need right here in my backyard,” he told 247Sports.

