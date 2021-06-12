Forest Hills' Plummer chooses Mount Aloysius for volleyball

Jun. 12—SIDMAN — When describing the impact that Austin Plummer made on the Forest Hills boys volleyball team, coach Jen Poldiak noted that the outgoing senior was always one of the first players in the gym every day.

On Friday, Plummer announced the decision to join the fledgling men's volleyball squad at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson, making him one of the first players in program history as the Mounties are slated to begin play in the coming academic year under coach Ben Guiliano.

"It's actually pretty exciting," Plummer said during a celebration ceremony at Forest Hills High School.

"To leave my legacy on there if I can create one for myself."

The legacy that Plummer leaves behind at Forest Hills was promptly recalled by Poldiak, who also vouched for his leadership abilities and work ethic.

"I'm so proud of him," Poldiak said. "He's worked so hard. He missed his junior year because of COVID, but he came back his senior year even stronger. He was a leader on the court and a leader at practice. To see him achieve this and move on is very rewarding."

Plummer earned two varsity letters while playing volleyball at Forest Hills and was a Mid State League All-Star this past season while also serving as the Rangers' captain.

While Plummer excelled in volleyball during his time in high school, he explained that the sport wasn't always on his radar.

"I played basketball all of my life," Plummer said. "And when I tried out (for volleyball), I liked it and dedicated my time to it, and then I got to this point."

When asked to reflect on his athletic career in Sidman, Plummer was grateful for his time and what he got out of it.

"I loved every bit of my high school career as a Ranger," Plummer said. "Met some really great people that I can call my friends, and made some really great memories."

Plummer's intended major will be sports management. He is the son of Raymond and Kimberly Plummer of Summerhill.

