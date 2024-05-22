Forest Hills graduate Kirk Bearjar named to PAC 2nd team

Geneva College sophomore first baseman Kirk Bearjar was named to the Presidents' Athletic Conference second team.

The Forest Hills graduate built off his impressive freshman campaign with an even better sophomore season. He was second on the team, and ninth in the conference, with a .382 batting average. He led the squad with six home runs, which was fourth in the PAC and the most a Golden Tornado player has hit in a single season in 15 years. Bearjar homered in three straight games at the end of March.

Bearjar finished second on the team with 47 hits and 14 extra-base hits in 33 starts. He added 26 runs and led the team with 33 RBIs. Bearjar slugged a team-best .602 and got on base at a .454 clip.