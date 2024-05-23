Forest Hills graduate Cecere named to Big Ten 2nd team, helps Lions win tournament opener

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Penn State graduate student outfielder Adam Cecere was named to the Big Ten second team.

The Forest Hills graduate is batting .314 with 54 hits, including 12 doubles and 16 home runs, 50 RBIs, 54 runs, 46 walks and seven stolen bases. He leads the Big Ten with a 1.135 on-base plus slugging percentage. Cecere is second with a .663 slugging percentage and fourth with a .472 on-base percentage this spring. He ranks third with 10 homers hit in conference games.

A Wake Forest transfer, Cecere has played in 193 games (180 starts) during his collegiate career. He owns a .291 career average with 187 hits (37 doubles, two triples, 48 homers), 166 RBIs, 162 runs, 126 walks and 10 steals.

He has posted a .576 slugging percentage and .423 on-base percentage over his career. Cecere is one of 17 current Division I players with 47-plus homers and 163-plus RBIs in their career. He sits 23rd among active Division I players with 48 career homers.

Cecere ranks second in a season at Penn State with 46 walks, one behind Eric Spadt (47, 2000). He ranks third in a season at Penn State with 16 homers and is 10th with a .663 slugging percentage.

• No. 8 seed Penn State beat top-seeded Illinois 8-4 Wednesday to begin the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha, Nebraska.

Cecere hit a two-run homer to right-center field in the sixth inning. Cecere drove in three runs.

Penn State hurler Travis Luensmann struck out seven batters and allowed one run over five innings.

J.T. Marr added three hits and two RBIs for the Nittany Lions, who face the winner of Iowa or Michigan.

Joe Jaconski doubled among his two hits and scored three runs. Bobby Marsh provided a two-bagger among his two knocks and drove in two runs.