Forest Hills graduate Cecere named to Big Ten 2nd team

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Penn State graduate student outfielder Adam Cecere was named to the Big Ten second team.

The Forest Hills graduate is batting .315 with 53 hits, including 12 doubles and 15 home runs, 47 RBIs, 53 runs, 46 walks and seven stolen bases. He leads the Big Ten with a 1.133 on-base plus slugging percentage. Cecere is second with a .655 slugging percentage and fourth with a .478 on-base percentage this spring. He ranks third with nine homers hit in conference games.

A Wake Forest transfer, Cecere has played in 192 games (179 starts) during his collegiate career. He owns a .291 career average with 186 hits (37 doubles, two triples, 47 homers), 163 RBIs, 161 runs, 126 walks and 10 steals.

He has posted a .576 slugging percentage and .423 on-base percentage over his career. Cecere is one of 17 current Division I players with 47-plus homers and 163-plus RBIs in their career. He sits 23rd among active Division I players with 47 career homers.

Cecere ranks second in a season at Penn State with 46 walks, one behind Eric Spadt (47, 2000). He is tied for fourth in a season at Penn State with 15 homers and ranks 10th with a .655 slugging percentage.