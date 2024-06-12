Forest Hills graduate Adam Cecere named to ABCA East Region 1st team

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Forest Hills product and Penn State graduate student Adam Cecere was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association East Region first team.

Cecere earned spots on the Big Ten second team and all-tournament squad as the Nittany Lions advanced to the championship game as the eighth and final seed. He collected seven hits, including two doubles and two homers, and six RBIs in four Big Ten Tournament contests.

In 2024, Cecere made 53 starts and posted a .324 average with 14 doubles, 17 home runs, 50 runs, 53 RBIs, 47 walks and seven stolen bases. He produced 20 multi-hit games and 15 multi-RBI contests. Cecere led the Big Ten with a 1.150 on-base plus slugging percentage and .676 slugging percentage. He ranked fourth with a .474 on-base percentage. He finished third with 47 walks (tied Penn State single-season record) and 17 homers (tied for second in one season).

The Wake Forest transfer played in 196 games, 183 starts, over five seasons. He owned a .294 career average with 193 hits (39 doubles, two triples, 49 homers), 169 RBIs, 164 runs, 127 walks and 10 steals. Cecere possessed a .584 slugging percentage and .423 on-base percentage.