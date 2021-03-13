Forest Hills girls storm back to claim seventh straight District 6 crown with win over Cambria Heights

Mar. 13—EBENSBURG — Cambria Heights was looking to string together District 6 titles.

To do that, though, the Highlanders had to beat a team that's already accomplished it. And Forest Hills had no intention of seeing its run come to an end.

The defending-champion Highlanders showed the hearts of champions in building a double-digit lead late in the first half, but the unbeaten and top-seeded Rangers showed the poise of champions, keeping their composure to come back and capture their seventh straight D6 title, 50-38, in Friday night's Class 3A girls' basketball final at Central Cambria High School.

"In the locker room, we talked about how we weren't doing the little things right. Then we realized it could be our last game. We did not want that at all," Forest Hills guard Jordyn Smith said. "We've been here before. We know what it's like to be down and come back."

Smith made three 3-pointers and scored 14 of her game-high 18 points in the second half as Forest Hills erased an 11-point deficit. She also had seven steals. The Rangers forced 31 turnovers, including 19 over the last two quarters.

Remi Smith added 11 points and six steals for Forest Hills, while Taylor Burda netted eight points — all in the second half — for the Rangers, hitting a trey with 39.1 seconds left in the third quarter that put her team ahead just moments after Maddie Cecere's wide-open 3 from the top of the circle tied the game at 28.

"I didn't think about it. I just shot my shot," Burda said. "Being in this game a couple of times definitely helps you stay focused and know what to do in these situations."

Now 18-0 this season, the Rangers improved to 10-0 in district finals since first making it to a title contest in 2010. Forest Hills' last four championships were in Class 4A, and only one of those games was closer than 20 points.

Like fellow seniors Jordyn Smith, Burda and Paige Debias, Cecere has known nothing other than district trophies in her four years as a Ranger.

"It's really an awesome feeling," Cecere said. "It was a tough first half for us, but it shows that if you work your tail off, you can win the game no matter how much time is left."

Her mother, Carol, has coached this group all the way since they were in kindergarten. Carol Cecere calmly related how at halftime she told her players they weren't playing how they were taught, they were playing not to lose.

"I probably was a little more forceful," Coach Cecere said with a grin.

Abbie Baker led Heights with 14 points, while Kirsten Weakland and Bryce Burkey each scored 10. Weakland is a four-year starter, and she was a picture of raw, real emotion afterward, her face literally awash in tears.

"It's pure heartbreak. It's like the kind of feeling of a dog dying. I'm not going to lie," Weakland said. "I've put entire summers into basketball, either playing or practicing, since sixth grade. I've missed out on so much time with my friends."

Cambria Heights (11-4) was back in the finals for the second straight year despite having three new starters. The Highlanders only had been to one D6 championship game prior to 2020.

"They set the precedent," Heights coach Amber Fees said. "I think little girls from our school are really looking up to those kids."

Undeterred by a 24-point loss to the Rangers in January, Burkey's putback of a missed Weakland free throw with 9.5 seconds left gave the Highlanders a 24-13 lead at the half. Even missing some time with foul issues, Baker had 10 points and five rebounds.

Forest Hills was 0-for-11 from the floor in the second quarter and committed six turnovers.

Baker and Weakland teamed for 10 points as Heights secured a 13-10 lead through one quarter.

"We had our heads together. We were playing as a team," Baker said. "We were playing strong. In that second half, it just got away from us."

Forest Hills will play the District 10 champion in the PIAA quarterfinals next Friday.

"This was an interesting ride," Debias said. "It's always so much more rewarding to win when you're putting your full heart into it instead of playing to not lose."