Forest Hills duo bound for NCAA Division III schools

SIDMAN, Pa. – Forest Hills High School seniors Lucas DeLoatch and Toby Wilt will each compete at the NCAA Division III level this fall.

The two first cousins recently committed to their respective colleges.

• DeLoatch will play football at Waynesburg University, a member of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.

“It just seems like a place I can better myself and go to the next step after college and will be ready for the real world,” DeLoatch said.

The offensive lineman recruit will major in sports management.

Waynesburg went 2-8 in 2023. The Yellow Jackets are coached by Cornelius Coleman.

DeLoatch was impressed with how everyone interacted on campus.

“Just the community of everyone walking together and hanging out,” DeLoatch said. “It’s like one big family.

“I liked how walking around, coaches knew all the kids and they were all saying, ‘Hi’ back and smiling.”

DeLoatch earned four letters in track and field, three in football and two in wrestling. He posted 51 wrestling victories, including 30 as a senior.

He advanced to the 2024 Southwest Regional.

DeLoatch is the son of Brad and Trina Schaeffer.

• Many attractive factors lured Wilt to Penn State Altoona, a member of the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference.

“The area of where it’s located isn’t too far from home, which is nice,” Wilt said.

Wilt was recruited as a striker/forward by coach Andrew Beverly, who is entering his third season this fall.

The Lions went 7-6-1 in 2023.

“I think he has a really good winning mentality,” Wilt said of Beverly.

“Their facilities are pretty solid. They have a turf field. That was a selling point for me because I’m used to playing on turf here. It’s a nice easy transition.”

A four-year letterman in hockey and soccer, Wilt earned a spot on the Mid State Boys Volleyball League all-star team this season.

Wilt, who was a 2023 Santa Fund Soccer Classic selection, helped Forest Hills finish as 2023 District 6 Class 1A soccer runner-up and was a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference honorable mention.

Wilt will be roommates with fellow senior Isaiah Shilcosky, who is slated to wrestle at Penn State Altoona.

“I knew Isaiah for a while,” Wilt said.

“I moved here in sixth grade. I talked to him since I was little. It will be fun with him as a roommate. That comforting factor is good.”

Wilt is the son of Jason and Misty Wilt.