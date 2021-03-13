Forest Hills' Arrington cruises to second PIAA title

Mar. 13—HERSHEY — The second title was even sweeter for Jackson Arrington.

The Forest Hills junior beat Notre Dame-Green Pond's Brandan Chletsos 10-3 for the 132-pound title on Friday evening in the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships.

Arrington also won a state title as a freshman.

"I think it feels better," Arrington said of this year's championship. "Last year, obviously, I got third. Coming back to the finals and winning it, I think it feels a little bit better."

Arrington certainly looks better. While he was one of the top wrestlers in the state prior to this year, he's been on a different level. He completed the pandemic-shortened season with a 29-0 record, and his 10-3 win over Chletsos was his closest match of the year.

Arrington started the tournament with a 20-7 major decision over Meadowbrook Christian's Cade Wirnsberger and then pinned St. Joseph Catholic Academy's Zack Witmer in the semifinals.

Using a fast-paced style, Arrington often wears down opponents by the second period. The championship bout was stopped several times for a cut on Chletsos' head, which allowed him to catch his breath.

"It's kind of annoying a little bit," Arrington said of the stoppages. "His head was definitely bleeding, but I had a little bit of blood on me. I wiped it off and was like, 'OK, let's go.' "

Strayer thought the timeouts made a difference in the match.

"It's not the kid's fault, but it's frustrating when that's (Arrington's) thing — to go pace and try to break people in the third period," Strayer said. "When they keep getting breaks, it kind of defeats the purpose of all the hard work. But he stayed mentally focused, kept the pressure on and wrestled a great match."

A North Carolina State recruit, Arrington improved his career record to 104-6, and he seems to keep getting better.

"He's obviously a kid that has put the work and the time in," Strayer said. "He's always had it, he just could never put it all together. He's finally getting the pressure, circling, everything we've been working on. It's finally all clicking. Mentally, knowing that he can outpace everybody and not think, just wrestle."

Story continues

Arrington said he's spending less time worrying about wins and losses.

"Mentally, I think there was a little switch," Arrington said. "Just focus on having fun, scoring a lot of points, not really focusing on winning. Obviously, you want to win, but I'm just focusing on scoring as many points as possible. I'm not really worried about the outcome. I just want to get takedowns, turns, pins, techs, whatever."

As the clock ticked down toward Arrington's second title — which matches Strayer, who won a pair of crowns for the Rangers in the early 2000s — his coach soaked in the moment.

"Just think about all of the hard work, with the circumstances with COVID this year, it's like a big weight lifting off your shoulders," Strayer said. "I really enjoy coaching kids like Jackson. He's a great kid. Just trying to give him everything that I know so that he can be successful."