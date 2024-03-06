Forest 'have employed Clattenburg as a lobbyist'

On BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, New York Times journalist Rory Smith gives his view about former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg's role at Nottingham Forest.

Forest were angered by a decision made by Paul Tierney before Liverpool's late winner at the City Ground on Saturday, after which Clattenburg gave an interview to BBC Radio 5 Live saying Tierney had made an error.

Clattenburg is working with Forest on a consultancy basis as a referee analyst, but Smith said: "The key bit is the last bit of the interview when he said he will use his relationships within the PGMOL to get Forest's point across - he's employed as a lobbyist."

