'Forest are deeply concerned by the nature of decisions against them'

[Getty Images]

Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha says he "understands Nottingham Forest's frustration" after a club statement claimed they "warned" PGMOL that "the VAR is a Luton fan" before Sunday's defeat at Everton.

The video assistant referee, who was Stuart Attwell, did not intervene for three contentious penalty claims against Ashley Young, which were all waived away by on-pitch referee Anthony Taylor.

"They obviously wanted to get a particular message out," Onuoha told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"The fact it was released five minutes after the game means they were planning to send that after the instances happened.

"The message isn't for the general public, it's for their own fans. Their fans will believe this is part of some conspiracy against them, which I disagree with - but I also understand the frustration.

"For example, if the best referee in the world is English and England make it to the European Championship final, they can't referee that game because it wouldn't be right - even though they're the best referee.

"From a Forest standpoint, they're deeply concerned by the nature of decisions that have gone against them. Maybe they have got the rougher end of the stick.

"Nobody will care, they'll be the butt of jokes and some pundits will say someone has to lose their job - but these decisions are huge.

"If you get relegated it's a life-changing thing for the whole football club."

