[BBC]

We asked you for your thoughts on Nottingham Forest's failed appeal against their four-point punishment for breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

Here are some of your comments on whether it helps Luton Town's relegation survival hopes:

Paul: Nottingham Forest should have been docked more points for having the audacity to appeal against an already discounted penalty and then their comments that effectively brought the game into disrepute.

Dave: Glad Forest did not have their punishment reduced any further but they really should have had a larger deduction in the first place. Cooperation with the panel should not be an incentive for a reduced sentence - surely that should be the default position and lack of cooperation should result in larger punishment?

Sue: The decision is just and fair. It is about time the Premier League stuck to its guns. Now we know what we need to do: win. I always have believed and still do.

Chas: The Nottingham Forest appeal decision is not exactly a lifeline, but it does at least provide certainty that efforts in the next two games will not be for nought. But I still think that, having appealed, the two "cooperation points" should have been reapplied to the sanction. That would be a lifeline.

Ben: Obviously happy that we still have a fighting chance. We need to improve our own game before anything else but I cannot describe how proud the team have made me this season, whatever the outcome.

Paul: Forest have got away lightly and should have had a larger points deduction (as Everton should have as well). Also, Forest should have had a further deduction for a frivolous appeal. However, it does not get past the fact that as well as Luton played this season, unfortunately the results have not been good enough.

Christian: Clubs should not moan about points deduction when they have breached rules - and so blatantly in Forest's case. I have nothing personal against Forest and so admired them in the 1980s, but their owner signing the daft amount of players he did was going to need to be answered at some point. Feel sorry for their fans. We need all six points - and that is unlikely!