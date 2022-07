Reuters Videos

STORY: Griner, a Women's National Basketball Association star who has played in Russia during the league's off season, was arrested at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on February 17 after vape cartridges containing hashish oil were found in her baggage.Griner has appealed to U.S. President Joe Biden to secure her release. She has pled guilty but denies she intended to break Russian law. She wore a shirt that read "Black Lives For Peace" on the back in court.Russian authorities dismiss the U.S. criticism and say the case against her is not political.