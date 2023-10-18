Forecasting the week of games for Texas and its primary adversaries

We near the first College Football Playoff poll. Several of college football’s elite will look to make a strong impression as the season nears its end.

The Texas Longhorns built a strong playoff case in its first five games but endured a significant letdown in their sixth game. It put a significant dent in the team’s playoff chances. Despite it all, the team is still in the picture as fellow playoff contenders face challenges of their own.

No. 3 Ohio State and No. 7 Penn State are this week’s Top 10 matchup. The two easily stand as the game of the week, but several others face tough matchups. No. 11 Alabama and No. 17 Tennessee will be of particular interest for Texas faithful. Alabama wins aren’t far below Texas wins in value to the Longhorns’ playoff resume.

Let’s look at a few games that could shape our view of Week 8 for Texas.

No. 17 Tennessee at No. 11 Alabama

Outside of Texas’ game against Houston, no other Week 8 game bears more significance to the Longhorns. On the year, the Alabama Crimson Tide is 6-1 with its only loss to the No. 8 Texas Longhorns in Tuscaloosa, 34-24. Should the team defeat Tennessee after the Crimson Tide’s dominant win over Ole Miss, the Longhorns’ resume is as good as anyone else’s in the country. I anticipate Alabama continues its winning streak this week.

No. 7 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State

Penn State has been the more consistent performer of the two this season. Despite that, the Ohio State Buckeyes rank four spots higher. In contrast to Penn State’s steady performance, Ohio State is heading toward its peak at the right time. While many would relish an upset here, the Buckeyes are the likely winner. Texas would likely jump past Penn State in the rankings in that scenario.

No. 16 Duke at No. 4 Florida State

It’s unlikely Duke storms into Tallahassee and upsets Florida State. It’s especially unlikely in light of the team’s failed upset bid at home against Notre Dame. That said, it is a game worth monitoring. Should Florida State fall to Duke, it would significantly increase Texas’ chances of making the playoff with one loss.

UCF at No. 6 Oklahoma

UCF at No. 6 Oklahoma

Does Texas need Oklahoma win out? Not necessarily, but it wouldn’t hurt their resume if the Sooners went undefeated in the regular season. The Longhorns would stand to make a major statement should they get the chance to defeat a 12-0 Oklahoma team. The Sooners probably stay undefeated this week. UCF has moved toward the bottom of the Big 12 with poor defensive play so far. Oklahoma likely gets to 7-0.

Oklahoma State at West Virginia

Oklahoma State at West Virginia

Texas doesn’t get the chance to face Oklahoma State or West Virginia this season. As it stands now, both teams have one loss in conference play. Neither can be trusted to win out, but a loss from either would help Texas avoid a tiebreaker scenario with at least one of the teams. The Cowboys are playing better football right now and look to have turned their season around after wins over Kansas State and Kansas. I would expect Oklahoma State to continue rolling.

